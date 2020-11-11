Statement of DST regarding INSPIRE fellowship matter

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is extremely grieved at the loss of life of G. Aishwarya Reddy, a student of Lady Ram College for Women, New Delhi and an aspirant of Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE)’ scheme of DST. She was one of the brightest and promising students of the country. It is, for this reason, she was offered the Inspire SHE scholarship. As in other years, the provisional fellowship letters of scholarship were sent out to 9762 eligible applicants in August this year. The students are asked to upload three simple documents like bank account details, mark-sheet, and a bonafide/performance certificate from the college, following which scholarship for entire year is promptly released. Regretfully, these documents were not received from Aishwarya.

DST would like to appeal to all the shortlisted candidates to complete their formalities quickly so that the scholarship can be disbursed at the earliest possible. We especially urge all the institutions to cooperate in this important matter in a time-bound manner.