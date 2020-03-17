State governments join hands against Covid-19

State governments have also joined Hands to fight against Covid-19. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope assessed the situation through video conference with district magistrates. At Pune’s Halwai temple, devotees are being allowed entry only after using hand sanitizer. The state government also decided to close the Ajanta Ellora caves and Siddhi Vinayak temple.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took an update from officials about the current situation. After schools the national capital’s colleges will also remain shut till the 31st of March. Religious, social, and cultural gatherings comprising more than 50 people will also not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the state government will bear the full cost of treatment of all coronavirus patients in the state. Speaking in the state assembly, the Bihar CM said treatment expenses will be borne out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In West Bengal, a 200 crore rupees fund is being created to battle coronavirus. Educational institutions and cinema halls have been shut in the state till next month.

The Kerala police has booked 79 people for organizing a public welcome event for a reality show participant at the Kochin International Airport despite a ban on large gatherings.

The Andaman & Nicobar administration has also taken a slew of measures considering the coronavirus outbreak. Beaches, eco-tourism spots & water sports have been shut starting Monday. All tourist spots on islands have been shut from the 16th to the 26th of March.