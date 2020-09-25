Standards for Safety Evaluation of Hydrogen Fuel cells based vehicles notified

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Standards for Safety Evaluation of vehicles being propelled by Hydrogen Fuel cells through an amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 made vide GSR (E) Dated 23rd September, 2020.

This would facilitate the promotion of Hydrogen Fuel Cell based vehicles in the country which are energy efficient and environment friendly.

The prospective manufacturer and suppliers of such vehicles have the standards available for the testing of such vehicles. These standards are also at par with the available international standards.