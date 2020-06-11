Staff screening, documenting every single entry-exit at Ratanpur Raj-Guj border

‘Exit grant only for pass holders’

Udaipur : 24-hours checkposts at each police station limit area have been laid and staff from the medical, education and administrative department other than cops are deployed at the Ratanpur checkpost -the Rajasthan-Gujarat border to ‘regulate’ the controlled movement of people under the new guidelines issued by the state government a day ago. Considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases during the unlock1.0 phase, the government has once again put on restrictions on the movement of the people for a week , specially on the outgoing migrants.

With increased monitoring, screening of every single person entering and leaving the state border, bee line of vehicles at both the ends was seen throughout the day as cars and buses moved at snail pace while the checking procedure was being carried out, However, cops have been askedto ensure minimal delays for the vehicle passage to avert a blockade and jam like situation.

“There is no such restriction on people coming from outside, The medical staff deployed at Ratanpur border is screening every person entering the district and their identity documents are being checked and registered so as to keep a track record in case anyone is tested positive later” ADM, Dungarpur KrishnaPal Singh told Udaipur Kiran.

For those who want to leave the state, must have a valid permit issued by the district or police administration which is being thoroughly checked at the border, he said. Though the online process of movement permit still persist, however, for the convenience of people, the authorities are issuing passes immediately on receiving applications.

“Those who want to go out have to give an application stating the purpose of their travel and provide any supporting document to validate their claim. Within few minutes, they are being given the pass. Those traveling due to death of any relative and for medical emergencies are exempted from the permit too. They have only to show the supporting document alongwith an identity proof” Chouhan said. However, every person going out or coming is necessarily being screened. The provisions would remain in effect for a week or until further order from the govt, he said.