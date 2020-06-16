SRM University AP Begins with E-counselling and Interview Based Admissions

E-counselling and Interview based admissions has started at SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, for School of Management – BBA (Hons.) and School of Liberal Arts & Basic Sciences – B.Sc (Hons.) in Integrative Biology, Economics, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science and B.A.(Hons.) in English and History due to COVID-19 pandemic. Aspiring students can Apply and fill Application online visiting www.srmap.edu.in.

The online process is made simple for candidates to upload all the required documents through the application portal. Selection would be based on eligibility, ZOOM or Tele Interview by faculty experts. On selection, the candidate can remit the Fee online and download the Provisional Admission Letter (PAL). Scholarships will be offered to meritorious and deserving students in line with the University policy.

The classes for the freshers are scheduled to commence in September 2020, as per Government guidelines.

This year, SRM AP progressing well on placement, India and global, conjointly with SRMIST which has created an incredible record in placement with 8500+ job offers, 625+ companies recruiting, and Rs. 41.6 L top salary, the highest ever by any university in India.

In case of B.Tech program, Admission is only through the common entrance exam, SRMJEEE, to be held from 30th July to 4th August 2020, in 127 Indian cities and 5 countries abroad, in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. The joint Counseling is slated to be held in the 2nd or 3rd week of August 2020. The students will be chosen based on their SRMJEEE rank.