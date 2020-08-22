Srisailam power plant fire: CM orders probe into accident

He said that the circumstances that led to this ghastly incident must be investigated. The CM expressed deep grief and distress at the failure to bring out the missing persons alive.

Nine bodies were retrieved from the accident site by the NDRF team. The Telangana CM said that he shall pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and getting treated in the hospital.

The CM directed the officials to give the best possible treatment to the injured and assured that the government will bear all the expenses.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to Addl DGP Govind Singh to head the CID investigation. The CM ordered a thorough investigation and a comprehensive report to be submitted at the earliest.

Of the nine employees’s bodies that were retrieved, seven of them belonged to TS GENCO and the other two belonged to Amar Raja Batteries.

CM Andhra Pradesh expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in the fire accident and termed it most unfortunate. CM JaganMohan Reddy expressed his deep sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Nine bodies were retrieved in the late afternoon on Friday by the fire department personnel with assistance from NDRF team. Srisailam left bank canal Hydro electric power plant