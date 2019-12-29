Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point, intensifying the cold wave in some areas in the region.

He said Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius last night, down from minus 5.8 degree Celsius the previous night.

It was the coldest night of the season so far in the city, leading to freezing of the fringes of the Dal Lake and other water bodies as well as water supply lines at several places.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius last night, up from the previous night’s minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

