SriLanka: Countrywide curfew has been extended to tackle COVID-19 situation as number of infected cases rose to 77

President media division said curfew in three districts including Colombo has been extended till Tuesday morning. Curfew for the rest of country will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday and re-imposed at 2.00 pm to remain in force till 6.00 am on Tuesday.
Police said a total of 130 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew since it was imposed last evening countrywide. Five new COVID cases were confirmed today bringing the total to 77.
Government urged the public not to engage in panic buying when curfew is lifted saying there are adequate stocks of food and other essential items.