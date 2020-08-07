Sri Lanka’s PM Mahinda Rajapaksa wins with record majority; PM Modi congratulates him

His Sri Lanka People’s party (SLPP) has won 145 seats in 225-member parliament, nearing two-thirds majority.

Samagi Jana balawega (SJB) led by former minister Sajith Premadasa has emerged as the main opposition party with 54 seats while the oldest party in the country United National Party (UNP) led by former Prime minister Ranil Wickremsinghe has got only a single seat.

SLPP got around 59 percent of popular vote while SJB was able to garner around 24 percent. SJB is an offshoot of UNP and was formed early this year after Premadasa failed to wrest control of UNP.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared the SLPP winners and also expressed confidence of establishing a strong parliament to implement his policies. President is younger brother of Mahinda Rajapksa, who became PM after victory of Gotabaya at Last November Presidential elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned PM Rajapaksa to congratulate on his victory. Rajapksa tweeted that he look forward to working with PM Modi closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between the two countries. He added that Sri Lanka and India are friends and relations.