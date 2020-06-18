Sri Lankan veteran cricketers responds to former minister’s claims over fixing of 2011 WC final

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara said former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage must present his match fixing evidence to ICC so it could be investigated.

In a tweet, he said the minister needs to take his evidence to the ICC and the anti corruption and security unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly.

Mahela Jayawardana made a sarcastic remark saying looks like the circus has started and is the elections around the corner.

He also called for names and evidence behind minister’s claim. Both these players along with other famous cricketers like Muralidharan and Dilshan played the final which was won by India.

The minister has said that certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game but he would not involve the cricketers in this.

There was no immediate response from Sri Lanka cricket board.

