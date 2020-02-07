Sri Lankan Prime Minister arrives in India

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by India’s Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre and the staff of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

He will hold high- level bilateral discussions with PM Modi tomorrow (08.02.2020) and call on President Ramnath Kovind.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tomorrow.

The high level delegation to India headed by the Prime Minister includes Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development Minister Arumugam Thondaman, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Minister Douglas Devananda, Presanna Ranaweera MP, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Pime Minister Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance S.R. Atigala, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Ariyasinghe and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Professor G.L. Peiris.