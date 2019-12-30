Sri Lankan President seeks all personal information under one data collection center

During a discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Monday, he said this will be instrumental in reducing time, effort and money spent on services such as National Identity Cards, driving licenses, immigration and emigration documents, registration of births and deaths.

President pointed out that the existing practice is to gather same information by several entities but if this can be brought under one umbrella organization, it will greatly reduce delays and ensure efficiency.

Rajapaksa also said this will prevent the circulation of erroneous and duplicitous information.

He said the inter-connectivity among ministries, departments and semi-governmental organizations is vital in the development process and a high level of productivity can be achieved by networking relevant organizations.

The previous government had also planned for a unique identity program on the lines of Aadhar implemented in India.