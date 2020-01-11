Sri Lankan President appoints commission to probe political victimization

A gazette issued in this regard last evening appointed retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne as its chairman.

The Commission has been empowered to look into the alleged political revenge on government officials, employees of state corporations, members of the armed forces and the police during the period from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

Maithripala Sirisena was the President and Ranil Wickremesinghe served as Prime minister during the period.

Another commission has been appointed to probe into working of a private investment company.

The previous regime has constituted several independent commissions to probe into criminal and financial activities which the Rajapaksas had termed tools for political witch-hunt.

The working of these commissions have come under scanner following change of government after Presidential elections held in November last year.

Several telephonic conversations by former state minister Ranjan Ramanayake has been leaked which shows alleged conversations between the minister and members of judiciary along with the commissions and investigative agencies.

