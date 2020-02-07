Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on 5 day visit to India

During the visit, Rajapaksa will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will call on him. He will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.

During the visit, a host of issues will come up for discussion, including details of projects to be taken up under a fresh 450 million dollar line of credit announced by India during President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s in November last year.

This is the first visit of PM Rajapaksa abroad since he took over the post and indicative of the continuous high-level engagement between the two neighbours. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi, Sarnath, Gaya and Tirupati.