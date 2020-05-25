Sri Lankan govt says it will review process of repatriating Sri Lankans stranded abroad

The move came as 22 out of 42 tested positive today and 49 out of 52 tested positive yesterday are returnees from Kuwait. Similar trend has been seen in returnees from other middle east countries including UAE where a majority of Sri Lankan expats are employed.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said that the Government will review the frequency of bringing Sri Lankans back from overseas. He said that with the latest developments, it is likely that there will be a gap between flights bringing down Sri Lankans so that the authorities have time to deal with the returnees more closely.

A total of 477 patients are currently under medical care while the number of recoveries in the country stands at 695 out of total 1182 cases. Ten persons have died of the virus with the latest death reported to be a returnee female from Kuwait who was undergoing quarantine.

There are over one million Sri Lankan nationals employed abroad and several have become unemployed due to COVID crisis.