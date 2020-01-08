Sri Lankan foreign minister to arrive in New Delhi tonight on 2-day official visit

The minister, leading a high level delegation, will arrive late evening on his first visit abroad since he took over as foreign minister last November after formation of new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He will have delegation level meeting with External affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tomorrow during which a gamut of bilateral issues will come up for discussion.

Cooperation in economic projects, investment by Indian companies, issue of fishermen and stability in the Indian Ocean region are among the main issues likely to be discussed during the two leaders.

Gunawardena, who holds charge of skill development and labour relations, will also have meeting with his Indian counterparts during his stay. He is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Friday before returning home.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited India in late November soon after he took office as the new Head of State. He held bilateral talks with PM Modi and his Indian counterpart President Ramnath Kovind.

President Rajapaksa has called for investment by Indian companies particularly in high tech sector. He has also sought collaboration for training of Sri Lankan public officials at India’s institutions to improve their skill and productivity.