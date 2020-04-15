Sri Lanka: Two new COVID cases detected

The number of active cases stand at 165 as 63 people have recovered and seven people died out of total 235 infections.

Earlier, 15 people tested positive yesterday including eight in Jaffna, which was the second highest rise in a single day.

The whole country is under curfew and the country’s biggest festival of New year is being celebrated indoors.

President Gotabaya Rajapksa has instructed officials to make necessary recommendations required to maintain normal activities in the industrial, agricultural and business sectors though a final decision will be taken after discussing the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jaisinghe said the patients who tested positive during the past few days appear to have a low viral load in them. He said the spread of COVID-19 in the community is also at a minimum level as of now.

