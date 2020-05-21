Sri Lanka: Three dead, several injured at a stampede in Colombo

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that the individual in question is a businessman, who had obtained a curfew pass for business activities.

He noted that this businessman had not informed any relevant authorities of this private donation event organised in wake of ongoing Ramazan festival to help the needful.

The police official said six people have been arrested and legal action will be sought against them for assembling people during curfew hours without the knowledge of the police and disregarding instructions for social distancing.

Several hundreds of people were attending the event when the stampede occured.

Colombo district is still under police curfew in wake of COVID crisis though offices and several commercial establishments have been allowed to open with safety norms. Sri Lanka has over 1030 COVID positive cases but over 584 have already recovered.

Nine people have died of the pandemic so far.