Sri Lanka takes preventive measures after confirmed case of corona virus

The decision was taken at a meeting of special committee appointed by President to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in Sri Lanka.

The entry to Colombo international airport’s arrival and departure terminals had been restricted to passengers only as a precautionary measure. A separate exit gate for travelers from China have already been set up.

Earlier, a 40-year-old Chinese woman was found positive for the virus. She had arrived in the country on January 19 and was admitted to hospital few days ago following symptoms of the virus.

Health officials have advised hotels where the Chinese national stayed to take steps for preventing the spread of virus. At least four more patients with respiratory difficulties have been referred to the Infectious disease hospital and are under observation.

Meanwhile, over 200 Sri Lankan students studying in China are in the process of returning.