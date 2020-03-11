Sri Lanka suspends visa on arrival for foreigner travelers until further notice

Sri Lanka had earlier suspended its policy of granting visa on arrival for Chinese travellers, after the health authorities detected the country’s first COVID infection from a Chinese tourist.

Srilanka offers visa on arrival for tourists of most of the countries and free visa facility for tourists of 48 countries including from India.

The decision to suspend the facility came a day after the first infection among Srilankan national on its soil was detected last night.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sought cooperation of all sections of the society to stop the spread of COVID – 19 in Sri Lanka.

He said in a statement that the country will have to face disastrous consequences if they behave in an irresponsible manner.

President highlighted the importance of the cooperation of everyone to the quarantine process in place for suspected cases.

A government statement on Wednesday said that no individual has any social or legal rights to reject this process which is being carried out for the safety of the country and its citizens.

It also urged to avoid engaging in foreign travel as much as possible, except for essential reasons.