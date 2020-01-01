Sri Lanka: Public officials administered oath for efficient and productive service

All public servants were required to read the oath, to create a people-centred economy and to perform the role entrusted to them in the implementation of public policies and goals, efficiently, productively and with loyalty to the public, with a view to meet the challenges of developing the motherland.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called upon public service to improve its efficiency saying the new government is determined and committed to make 2020 the ‘Year of Prosperity’.

He said the inefficiency in the state sector should come to an end during the tenure of the present government and asserted that strict action will be taken against public officers found guilty of misconduct including corruption and bribery.

President Rajapaksa said inefficient public service has created displeasure among the public towards every previous government. He said the entire state sector should bear the responsibility of restoring the public faith and trust in their service.