Sri Lanka: Presidential committee expresses reservations over MCC agreement

The committee which submitted its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last evening, said the current status of countries which had implemented the MCC is tragic. Following the concerns expressed, the President has directed the report to be made public.

The agreement was proposed during the tenure of the former government but had to be delayed following political opposition. The current government had set up the committee to study its provisions while the US embassy in Colombo had expressed hope that the agreement will be finalized after upcoming parliamentary elections in August.

The report pointed out that no multi-sectoral analysis had been conducted by the focal points of the then government. It said that after the adoption of the project as an act of parliament, it would be a violation to submit a counter-proposal or a resolution relating to its implementation.

The agreement entailing a grant of 480 million USD was to reduce traffic congestion, improve public transportation in Colombo, upgrade provincial roads and expand existing initiatives to improve land administration.