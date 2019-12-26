Sri Lanka observes two-minute silence to commemorate 15 years of Tsunami disaster 

Remembering the victims of the disaster, National safety day is also being observed for educating people on the measures of disaster mitigation.

People from all walks of life including religious dignitaries, political leaders, public officials and family members of tsunami victims participated at the commemorative events.

The commuter train, which was hit and destroyed by the tsunami at Hikkaduwa, arrived at the same time on which the tragedy occurred.

The train devastation is regarded as the world’s worst ever train disaster taking over 1200 lives while it was on its way towards Matara from Colombo.

In Sri Lanka, over 40,000 persons were killed and property worth billions of rupees destroyed by the Tsunami, considered one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters which struck over 10 countries in the Indian Ocean.