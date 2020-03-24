Sri Lanka: Number of Covid-19 infections touches 100

Large crowds were seen visiting shops and supermarkets in Colombo when curfew relaxation was given on Tuesday morning and health officials feared that this could lead to a wider and faster spread of the virus.

Government has decided that the curfew in Colombo and adjoining districts of Gampaha and Kalutara will continue until further notice.

Government also directed wholesale dealers to deliver essential consumer goods to the doorstep of each household until the situation is brought under control. Providing these essential consumer goods such as food, medicine, gas and other services will commence from Wednesday and a special task force has been established for the purpose.

Government urged people to obey curfew restrictions as over 2,200 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew during the last four days.

Over 3500 people are under quarantine at different centers while over 22 thousand people have been asked to self-quarantine to control COVID spread.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting was held today under chairmanship of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss the situation. Opposition parties demanded reconvening of parliament but no decision was reached. Sri Lankan parliament was dissolved early this month for conduct of general elections next month, which has been postponed due to crisis.