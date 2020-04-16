Sri Lanka: No Covid positive reported today; current active cases stands at 163

Only four patients were tested positive on Wednesday.

Currently, 68 patients have recovered from the COVID infection and seven people have died out of total 238 infections reported so far.

The country is under curfew but the government is planning to restore partial economic activities beginning from next week.

Head of national COVID task force and army commander Lt. General Shavendra Silva told out AIR correspondent that there is no community transmission seen in the country and all cases are limited to cluster transmission.

He said the strategy of containment, quarantine and contact tracing has worked well in the country and the number of case have been limited after over a month since first case was reported.

The commander also mentioned that they are willing to share their best practices with other countries and also to learn from other experiences including India.