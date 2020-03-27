Sri Lanka: No COVID-19 case registered for second consecutive day

There have been 102 positive cases reported so far, out of which seven have been treated and discharged.

The countrywide curfew, which was imposed last Friday, was relaxed in few areas on Thursday.

However, high risk areas including Colombo and Jaffna will remain under curfew till further notice to prevent any virus spread.

Over three thousand people have been arrested on charges of curfew violations.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed permission for chartered flights for foreign tourists stranded in the country.

As per an estimate, over 18 thousand tourists are stranded in the country including over two thousand from India.

Airports are shut for arrivals but departures are allowed so far. Banks and insurance companies have been allowed to function as part of essential services.