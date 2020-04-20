Sri Lanka: Mosques instructed to avoid any kind of congregation during Ramadan in wake of COVID-19

A directive issued by Wakf boards under the department directed all trustees of mosques not to open up for the public or have any congregational activity such as ifthar programmes etc or to prepare or distribute Porridge in the mosques or its premises.

It also called to duly notify the Jamaath of these guidelines and educate them to adhere to instructions and directions given by health and defence authorities in relation to Covid 19.

The department had banned holding of namaz etc last month only after outbreak of COVID in the country.

Meanwhile, another 24 people tested positive of COVID19 bringing the number of active cases to 192.

Seven people have died and 96 recovered out of total 295 infections so far.