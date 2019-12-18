Sri Lanka: Former Minister Champika Ranawaka arrested by Colombo Crimes Division

The arrest came after the Attorney General advised the police to arrest and produce the MP before court. He was arrested for allegedly causing grievous injury to a person in a road traffic accident.

The vehicle in which the former Minister was traveling in had collided against a motorcycle, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.

An eyewitness had claimed that it was minister who was driving the vehicle.

He was discharged from the case earlier when he was minister as footage obtained from CCTV cameras were erased.

However, the Colombo Crimes division recently presented submissions to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on the case.