Sri Lanka EC to meet next Monday to decide date for parliamentary elections

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the members of the commission discussed the necessary health measures to be taken, other measures to be taken with regard to holding the election, and the counting of votes.

Mr. Deshapriya said the guidelines to conduct the election during the existing COVID-19 pandemic was handed over today by a team from the Ministry of health.

He said a health official will be deployed for each polling station and party leaders will be briefed on health ministry guidelines.

The chairman said social distancing, wearing of masks and continuous washing of hands are to be practiced prior to, during and after elections.

Sri Lanka’s parliament was dissolved on March 2nd with polling declared for 25th April. However, the poll date had to be postponed due to COVID crisis.

Opposition parties and civil society groups had demanded reinstatement of old parliament but the government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to do so.