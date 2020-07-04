Sri Lanka drops 2011 cricket WC final probe due to lack of evidence

Chief of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Senior Superintendent of Police Jagath Fonseka said, the statements of three cricketers summoned so far are genuine and has revealed the practical reason for a change in squad during the tournament.

He said that the summoning of various cricketers to record statements had caused a crisis in the country and can lead to a major issue.



Earlier, former Captain Kumar Sangakkara, Aravinda de Silva and Upul Tharanga had appeared before the SIU which was set up to investigate into allegations levelled by former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage stating that the 2011 final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

The SIU Chief said that the three statements shows that there are no evidence to prove the 14- allegations raised by the former Minister.

He said, the International Cricket Council too has not responded with regard to the allegations and has not commenced any investigations.

Previously, there was lot of criticism on social media for calling up former players to record statements.