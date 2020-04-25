Sri Lanka: Curfew in high risk districts including Colombo extended till next weekend

In Sri Lanka, the ongoing curfew in four high risk districts including Colombo has been further extended till 4th of May in a bid to tackle COVID crisis. Earlier, the curfew in these districts was to end on Monday.

President’s office said the curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be eased from May 4 in order to facilitate the functioning of public and private sector institutions. It said the curfew in rest of 21 districts will see relaxation from 5 AM to 8 PM and will be lifted from 1st of May.

Curfew in these low risk districts was relaxed on weekdays this week but was re imposed at the weekend. Meanwhile, 15 fresh cases of COVID19 were reported today bringing the number of active cases to 312.

Seven persons died and 116 recovered out of total 435 infections so far. The country has seen a surge in cases this week with over 170 cases reported since Monday. The maximum number of 52 cases were reported yesterday which included 35 navy personnel. In related development, another batch of 163 Sri Lankan students, who were stranded in Mumbai were repatriated this afternoon.

Another batch of 101 Sri Lankan students were repatriated from Amritsar yesterday.