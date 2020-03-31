Sri Lanka COVID-19: Ten persons tested positive today

There have been two deaths out of the total 132 infections so far while another 16 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Another 173 individuals are under observation at several hospitals on suspicion of contracting the virus.

The whole country has been under curfew for past 10 days to fight the situation while over seven thousand people have been arrested for curfew violations so far.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to provide essential services and provision of 5000 rupees to the low income families to ease the financial difficulties faced by them.

Police today said that those who have returned to the country from abroad after 16th of this month need to report to police by tomorrow noon and failing to do so will debar them from leaving the country in future.

Colombo stock exchange will remain closed till the curfew is in place.