Sri Lanka: Country wide curfew imposed to tackle COVID-19

The curfew will remain in place till 6 am on Monday while train services will also remain suspended from Friday evening.

Government said passengers traveling to Colombo airport can use the air ticket as a permit to travel during the curfew. Passenger arrival at the airport has already been suspended since Thursday but departures are allowed.

Picnics, tours and pilgrimages have been named till further notice. Regular trading was temporarily halted at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) Friday morning following the index falling by 5.33%.

Meanwhile, six more persons were tested positive on Friday bringing the total number to 65 so far. Health ministry said 218 people are currently under medical observation at various hospitals across the country.

Over 2400 persons including 27 foreigners are under quarantine at various centres as government is looking for more people who returned from Italy and Korea early this month.