Sri Lanka completely lifts the curfew imposed after COVID outbreak

The curfew was in effect from 12 midnight until 4 am daily which has been lifted from today. The country is fast recovering from the crisis with only 361 active cases of COVID under treatment.

The count of recoveries stands at 1,661 cases among 2,033 infections while the country has seen 11 deaths. Srilanka has seen almost a thousand cases from a navy base during the past two months while recent cases are mostly among returnees from foreign countries.



Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has said that the complete reopening of airports may be delayed due to the increased number of registrations to arrive in the country.



Previously the government had targeted to reopen the airports from August 01 for tourists. The minister said, the date of complete reopening may be postponed to after August 15 or towards the end of August.