Sri Lanka: 96 people tested COVID positive today

Out of them, 88 are migrant workers returning from Kuwait and were under quarantine while rest eight are navy personnel.

The new cases has raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,278 cases. The number of active coronavirus cases who are under medical care stands at 556 while the 712 have recovered with 10 deaths reported so far.

Sri Lanka has not seen any community case of COVID for over a month but around 600 personnel from a navy camp have tested positive during the period.

Over last three days. Around 180 people, returning from Kuwait and other Middle East countries have tested positive.

The curfew has been relaxed all over the country from today and curfew will be in place only between 10 PM and 4 AM.