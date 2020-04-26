Sri Lanka: 95 navy personnel among COVID-19 positive cases 

There are 350 active cases while seven have died and 120 recovered out of 477 infections so far.

Army commander and chief of COVID task force Shavendra Silva said that out of 95 navy personnel tested positive, 68 are from the Welisara navy base while the other 27 have been identified while they were on leave.

These cases have come to light during last three days only.

Meanwhile, government today issued orders cancelling leave and short passes granted to tri-forces personnel until further notice.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said all tri-forces personnel on leave are to report to their respective camps immediately and should contact respective Officers-in charge with immediate effect.

The move is aimed at testing all armed personnel and preventing further spread among them.

In a related development, a total of 133 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Coimbatore returned to the Colombo airport today.

Sri Lankan airlines had carried out similar evacuations from Amritsar and Mumbai during past two days.