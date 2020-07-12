Sri Lanka: 94 people tested positive of COVID19 bringing the total to 2605

The center has seen 383 positive cases over past three days, becoming a rapidly growing cluster. Health authorities are carrying out contact tracing and quarantine process to find out all positive cases related to the new cluster.

The country is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on 5th of next month as number of cases had come under control for past two months and no case of community transmission was seen. However, the new cases have posed a fresh challenge to the government though election commission has denied postponement of elections.

The ruling political party has cancelled public meeting for next three days to help fight the situation and prevent spread of virus. Police has said false information and rumors over social media platforms are being monitored and stern legal action will be taken against those who spread misinformation.