Sri Lanka: 40 test COVID positive, all arrivals from abroad; active cases 432

The flight carrying Sri Lankans from India had arrived on Monday while the flight from US had reached on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the total count of COVID cases in the country has risen to 1,991. Out of them, a total of 1,548 have recovered while 432 active cases are currently under medical care. Around 900 of the infections were reported from a navy camp but majority of them have already recovered.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 11 deaths due to the epidemic. The country has been able to check COVID spread with no community cases reported for around couple of months while last weekend saw no positive cases.

Life has returned to normalcy with schools beginning to open from next week in phases.

The country will hold Parliamentary elections on August 5th and preparations regarding it have commenced amidst strict health protocols.