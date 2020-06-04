Sri Lanka: 36 navy personnel among 40 patients tested positive of COVID-19

Out of the total 1789 infections so far, 839 have recovered while 11 persons have died of the virus. Of the total infections are 838 navy personnel, out of which 426 have recovered.

Navy spokesman Isuru Sooriyabandara said the consistent rise in the number of navy personnel infected is due to PCR tests being conducted on specific groups of officers. He said navy is continuously identifying officers who may have contracted the virus, their close associates, placing them in isolation and carrying out PCR tests.

Sri Lanka has not seen any community case for over a month and public life is slowly returning to normalcy with safety precautions in place. Almost all the cases for over a month are either from navy or Sri Lankans returning from foreign shores.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today instructed the officials to send returnees from foreign countries for quarantine only after results of PCR tests conducted at the airport are known.

President also said to accommodate such passengers at a separate location equipped with all the necessary facilities until the test results are released.

It was decided to set up a laboratory at the airport premises in order to speed up obtaining results of PCR tests.