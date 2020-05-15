Sri Lanka: 32 more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 recovers

Health ministry stated that total number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has now reached 477 out of total 925 cases reported so far.

A total of 143 Covid19 patients have recovered and were discharged in last 4 days. Nine people have died of the pandemic so far while 439 persons are under active treatment in hospitals.

All ten patients identified yesterday were navy personnel & their close contacts while no case has been reported today.

Navy personnel constitute around half of positive cases and their recovery rate has been quite fast with one third recovered within three weeks of infection.

The country has already started returning to normalcy with curfew relaxed in 23 out of 25 districts.

Limited economic and commercial activities have also begun in high risk zone of Colombo.