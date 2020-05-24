Sri Lanka: 28 including returnees from Kuwait tested corona positive

This has raised the total number of positive cases reported in the country to 1,117. However, 674 of them have recovered while 434 are under active treatment.

Nine people have died of the virus so far. Sri Lanka has not seen any positive case among general population for almost a month now.

A majority of the cases occurred amongst navy personnel from a navy base while last few days have seen several returnee workers from middle east tested positive.

Government has started easing curfew conditions and it will be relaxed all over the country from Tuesday after Eid holidays.