Sri Lanka: 134 persons tested positive for COVID-19; total infections rises to 1,453

Those tested positive Navy were undergoing quarantine at different facilities.

The country has witnessed the highest daily number of 137 virus cases on Tuesday. Out of those cases, 127 were returnees from Kuwait who while 10 of them were Navy personnel, all under quarantine.

No community case has been reported in Sri Lanka for over a month leading to curfew relaxation all over the country. The curfew is in place from 10 PM to 4 AM.

In the meantime, the COVID recoveries reported reached 732 on Wednesday, while the number of active cases who are under medical care stands at 711. Ten persons have died of the pandemic so far.