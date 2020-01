The first match of series will be played at Guwahati on Sunday while other two matches are scheduled for Tuesday and Friday next week at Indore and Pune respectively.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has made a comeback to the Sri Lankan team for the series. Nuwan Pradeep got injured during the practice sessions and has been replaced by Kasun Rajitha.

The series is crucial for both teams before the T20 world cup later this year.