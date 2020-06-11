Sports will be part of curriculum in new education policy: Kiren Rijiju

“The new education policy of India is also going to have sports as a part of education (and) sports not as extra-curricular activities,” Rijiju said during the inaugural session of the ”International Webinar on Olympism and Olympic Education in the 21st century”.

“I always believe in that, education is one, sports is one. It is the same.”

Rijiju said that sports cannot be treated as an optional subject.

“Sports is also an education, so sports cannot be extra-curricular activities. Thereby sports cannot be treated as an optional subject…sports as part of education has to be accepted by all,” he said.

“The new education policy of India is not officially declared yet, but it is almost in the final shape. My ministry has already pushed very strongly during our interaction and my participation in the national committee to make sports an integral part of the education system.”

“I am very happy to share that we have already announced our National Sports Education Board. Now it is in a formation stage and I have constituted a very-high level committee and this committee is under discussion on how to bring the national sports education board into shape,” he said.