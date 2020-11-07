Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 67.32 crore to six Khelo India State Centres of Excellence

The centers identified in each state and the financial support extended includes:

Assam: States Sports Academy, Sarusajai – Rs 7.96 crore Meghalaya : J N S Complex, Shillong, Meghalaya – Rs 8.39 crore Daman & Diu : New Sports Complex Silvassa – Rs 8.05 crore Madhya Pradesh: MP State Academy – Rs 19 crore Maharashtra : Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune – Rs 16 crore Sikkim : Paljor Stadium, Gangtok – Rs 7.91 crore

The support to the centers will be in the form of infrastructure upgradation, setting up of sports science centres and also soft component in the form of quality coaches and sports science human resources like physiotherapists, strength & conditioning experts and so on.

High quality equipments will also be provided to the players. The academy will also have High performance Manager to ensure quality of sports science input and performance management.

The Sports Ministry is upgrading existing sporting infrastructure in each State and Union Territory, in partnership with the state and UT, and creating KISCEs with the aim of creating a robust sporting ecosystem in the entire country.

Each KISCE will be extended with sports-specific support in 14 Olympic sports, out of which one state or UT will be given support for a maximum of three sports.

Report: Tapas Bhattacharya