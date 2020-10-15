Sports Ministry issues SOPs for use of swimming pools for sports persons | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This SOP applies to all Sports Authority of India(SAI) and non-SAI centres wherein training of sportspersons will resume. Head coach will ensure that the training is carried out with the minimum required staff only. All personal training equipment belonging to an athlete will be disinfected while the athlete is inducted into the training centre. Hand-hygiene facilities will be made available adjacent to the swimming pool. Athletes have to perform hand-hygiene before and after use of all training equipment.

A COVID Task Force will be constituted at each training centre to guide and monitor all trainees, coaches and staff within the centres. The Task Force will be responsible for overall implementation of protocols outlined in the SOP. Athletes and staff will be screened before being allowed access to common field-of-play and training facilities. RT-PCR test will be conducted for new and returning athletes. Use of Arogya Setu app will be mandatory for all athletes and staff at the centre.