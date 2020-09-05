Sports Ministry extends contract of athletics foreign coaches and support staff 

In July, the Ministry had decided to draw up extended contracts for foreign and Indian coaches in alignment with the Olympic cycle. This decision was taken by the Ministry with a focus on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, and to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently with one coach and therefore work on improving their performance.

Speaking about the decision, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “There is a well-defined roadmap ahead for our athletes as we eye the best of preparations for 2024 and 2028.

This decision to extend the contract of the coaches will benefit our athletes as there will be continuation of their training with the same coach. Coaches play the most vital part in moulding our athletes to reach the elite level and this also improves India’s chances in various major international events going ahead.”

The performance of the coaches will be reviewed annually, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events.