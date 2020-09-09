Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for ailing Indian junior footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam 

Taking cognizance of his serious medical condition and the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has sanctioned an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs to the athlete under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister said, “The welfare of our athletes is of primary concern for the Government. Ramananda has represented the country on various occasions and contributed to Indian sport. To provide the best facilities, both off and on the field, is important because not only are athletes our national assets, they are also national icons so if we cannot ensure a life of dignity for them, then it would be impossible to motivate sportspersons who give up the best years of their life for sport.”

Ramananda, who is also the eldest son of the family, has represented India in the U-17 Asian Football Soccer Championships in Guwahati in 2017 as well as the U-12/U-13 National Sub-Junior Championships in 2013 in Kalyani and U-15 National Championships in Delhi in 2015.

Earlier, veteran sports commentator Novy Kapadia was given financial assistance through the same fund.