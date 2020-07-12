Sports Minister hold discussions with sports ministers of all States and UTs

The two-day online meeting will review the action taken during the pandemic, and discuss resumption of sporting activities at the state level along with identification of budding talent through competitions at block and district levels.



The Minister in a statement said, the country is in the second phase of unlock now and it is important to have a dialogue with the states to align the way forward for sports and youth related activities. The national camps of athletics and weightlifting have restarted, while boxers will resume training in the next couple of weeks amid strict health safety measures.

The camps were brought to a halt mid-March because of the lockdown to contain the pandemic. He also praised the 75 lakh volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, NYKS and National Service Scheme, NSS who have helped the civic bodies in the country’s war against the Coronavirus.



The Sports Minister said, in sports too, despite closure of on-field training, online training has been conducted for athletes of all levels as well as for coaches, so that athletes and coaches could remain closer to the sport.

During the meeting, inclusion of fitness and sports in the curriculum of schools across the country will also come up for discussion. The two-day meet will also deliberate on plans to conduct Khelo India events and Youth Festivals later this year or early next year.