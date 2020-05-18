Sports activities will be conducted, but no use of gyms & pools: Kiren Rijiju

“I”m happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated. However, use of gyms & swimming pools are still prohibited,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

Opening of stadiums and sports complexes for athletes was among the latest guidelines issued by the government on Sunday while announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown that is in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Rijiju had earlier said that the resumption of training will begin in a phased manner with those who have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and those who are close to qualification being given preference.

Speaking to udaipur kiran, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat said stadiums had to be opened up for training sooner than later as sportspersons would otherwise start getting frustrated at home.

“At the moment it really is not possible to know till what time this pandemic is going to go on and we can”t stop our lives for it,” Vinesh told udaipur kiran on Monday. “Yes, we have to be careful but something has to be done, till when can athletes just sit in one place.

“The situation is now getting a little desperate because there is no training. We can think about competitions later but there is even no training and that is very frustrating.”